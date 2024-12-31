NFL MVP voter leaning against Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen have just one more game remaining in the 2024 NFL season. After locking up the No. 2 seed in the AFC, it seems very unlikely that Allen will play much.
It has been announced that Allen will get the start, but he will not play very much.
With that being said, Allen is in the middle of a hotly-contested MVP race. Lamar Jackson has been inching closer and closer to him in the MVP rankings and could very well end up stealing the award for him.
One NFL MVP voter has now announced which direction they are leaning with their vote.
NFL insider Dianna Russini has made it clear that she is planning to vote for Jackson.
“I am leaning Lamar,” Russini said. “I don’t think Josh Allen did anything this weekend to make me go, ‘Okay, he stole this thing.’”
While Jackson has had an impressive season, there has been a very strong case made for why Allen deserves to win. Allen doesn't have a threat like Derrick Henry backing him up and taking pressure off of him. Jackson has had that luxury.
On the season, the two quarterbacks have both produced big-time numbers.
Allen has completed 63.6 percent of his pass attempts for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has also picked up 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
As for Jackson, he has completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,955 yards, 39 touchdowns, and four interceptions. On the ground, he has 852 yards and four touchdowns.
Both players are more than worthy of winning the award. Perhaps, the two will end up splitting MVP honors in the rare scenario of a co-MVP selection.
That being said, Russini seems to have her mind made up. Her opinion won't make Bills fans very happy, but she has a vote and that is how it seems she will use it.
Hopefully, Allen is still able to pull out the MVP win. Seeing him come up just short would be extremely frustrating and disappointing.
