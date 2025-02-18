AFC East rival named landing spot for Bills star wide receiver
The Buffalo Bills have star wide receiver Amari Cooper entering free agency this offseason, and there's reason to believe his time in Western New York could be over.
Cooper, 30, caught just 20 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns in eight games with the Bills this past season.
Cooper's dud of a year came fresh off the heels of 1,250 yards with the Cleveland Browns in 2023, so the regression was a bit of a surprise.
In 2025, Cooper is looking for a bounce-back season, and the New England Patriots could be the team he does it for, according to Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox.
"Cooper did well enough to adapt to Joe Brady's offense and provide the Bills with receiving help. However, he never performed for Buffalo like the No. 1-caliber receiver he's been throughout his NFL career," Knox writes.
"Cooper may no longer be a true No. 1 wideout, but he's still one of the better receivers headed to free agency.
"The New England Patriots could use a receiver of Cooper's caliber to help elevate second-year quarterback Drake Maye."
Knox also listed Cooper as a potential fit for the Las Vegas Raiders, the same franchise that took him No. 4 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.
Ultimately, the Bills thought Cooper would be able to produce much more than he was capable of, and unfortunately, it wasn't a fit. Perhaps a fresh start ahead of next season is what Cooper needs.
