Stevie Johnson urges Bills to pursue 6-time Pro Bowl WR in free agency

The former Buffalo Bills WR1 wants to see his old team add a grizzled veteran to enhance the Josh Allen-led offense.

Ralph Ventre

Sep 27, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; San Diego Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Stevie Johnson (11)
Sep 27, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; San Diego Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Stevie Johnson (11) / Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images
Retired NFL wide receiver Stevie Johnson knows both parties well.

The former seventh-round draft pick recorded three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons during his six-year tenure with the Buffalo Bills. After a one-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers, Johnson spent his eighth, and final, pro season as a young Keenan Allen's teammate with the Los Angeles Chargers.

With the Bills looking to improve an offense that came up three points short in the AFC Championship Game, Johnson suggested that Allen would be a great fit to join Josh Allen and Co. After one season with the Chicago Bears, Allen is set to hit the free-agent market and his former teammate thinks the soon-to-be 33-year-old still has plenty to offer.

On the social media site X, Johnson proposed the idea directly to his WR brethren.

"Slay @Keenan13Allen, your presence with this team will help @JoshAllenQB elevate even more—by having the Peace of Mind knowing—he doesn’t always have to ‘throw a guy open,'" said Johnson. "He’ll create space for you, and would’ve alerted the safety lining up directly over his DB...🃏 Go Bills."

Stevie Johnson (13)
Stevie Johnson (13) / JAMIE GERMANO/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Over the years, Allen built a reputation as a a precise route runner and separator. The 2013 third-round draft pick earned Pro Bowl selections in six of his last seven seasons as a Charger. This past year, his 15 starts yielded 744 yards and seven touchdowns for the Bears.

Twenty-six catches shy of 1,000, Allen has totaled 11,274 yards and 66 touchdowns over the course of his career. In addition to individual production, he may also open up opportunities for other Bills' receivers like Keon Coleman.

"Plus Keenan would help @keoncoleman6 evolve faster. When a young space creator type is surrounded by elite gadgets—that creator can unknowingly be influenced…," said Johnson in a subsequent X post.

Keenan Allen T
Nov 28, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

