Bills may find that Eagles TE Zach Ertz is no longer available

The accomplished Eagles' tight end is reportedly ready to report to training camp and end contract dispute.

Although it's doubtful Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has cut off communications with Buffalo Bills counterpart Brandon Beane, there is less likelihood now of the two striking a deal for the Bills to acquire veteran tight end Zach Ertz.

According to 94 WIP's Howard Eskin, Ertz is expected to report to training camp on time and has moved past the issues of a contract squabble that landed him on the trade block nearly a year ago.

The Eagles have been unable or unwilling to deal Ertz, who is heading into the final year of his contract, and Wednesday's report could mean that Ertz will settle for playing out his final season and becoming a free agent next year.

That sure didn't seem to be the case following the Eagles' final game of the 2020 season, when Ertz wept during his Zoom press conference.

"I think this city is the best city to play for," Ertz said, "and I couldn't have asked for a better experience."

A player like Ertz could completely change the dynamic of an already potent Bills' offense. In 2018, his 116 receptions were the most by a tight end in NFL history. He has 561 career receptions for 6,078 yards in the regular season and would bring valuable playoff experience and production to what is widely considered the weakest position group on the team.

Ertz did not participate in the Eagles' abbreviated offseason program, and he was widely considered to have played his last game with the Eagles, who will be on the hook for a salary cap hit of $8.5 million this season if Ertz remains.

This development doesn't mean he won't be moved, but it does mean the Eagles might not be as anxious to talk to trade partners anymore.

The Bills' top two tight ends, Dawson Knox and Jacob Hollister have combined for 126 career receptions in 77 games. That's just 10 more than Ertz had in 16 games in 2018.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.