Bills Central

Bills get positive injury news ahead of Week 2 vs. Jets

The Buffalo Bills are getting healthier before their Week 2 contest against the AFC East rival New York Jets.

Jeremy Brener

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White comes over to Taylor Lewan and Will Compton.
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White comes over to Taylor Lewan and Will Compton. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills are officially welcoming back a familiar face to their secondary in Week 2 against the New York Jets.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Bills will have cornerback Tre'Davious White active against the Jets.

"#Bills CB Tre’Davious White will be active today against the #Jets, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Listed as questionable after being limited all week, White is back in the action for the team with which he earned two Pro Bowl nods and an All-Pro selection," Garafolo tweeted.

White, 30, did not play in the team's Week 1 contest against the Baltimore Ravens with a groin injury, but he appears to be healthy and ready to go.

"I put a lot of work in and you try to limit things like that happening, stop stuff like that, so just. definitely a frustration with it," White said of the injury via WGRZ reporter Jonathan Acosta. "The blessing was I was able to walk off the field on my own power, so I've got to count those blessings for sure.

"I've been good man, just been through it before, but it's not as bad a thing as getting carted off the field so that's a blessing in itself. I got a chance to practice. The last few injuries I had I wouldn't be able to come back and practice and  I was done for the year, so this is just a small bump."

The Bills are set to kick off against the Jets at 1 p.m. ET inside MetLife Stadium.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White
Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White / Tina MacIntyre-Yee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

