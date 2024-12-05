Hand trouble no longer enough to keep Bills' MVP hopeful on injury report
It was only a temporary scare, and, thankfully, Josh Allen appears to be free of any lingering effects if the latest injury report is any indication.
Last time out, the Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback seemingly banged up his somewhat fragile left hand, which initially became an issue on a fourth-quarter touchdown run in Week 1. Allen has worn a protective glove on the hand every week since hitting it hard on the turf while diving for the goal line on September 8 against the Arizona Cardinals.
This time, Allen's left arm got caught up amongst multiple bodies during a QB keeper play early on against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. He visibly winced in pain after coming out of the pile, but the battle-tested field general played through it.
"I got hit in the not-so-funny bone. It was bad," said Allen after the 35-10 victory. "I don't know if anybody's ever been hit that hard in the funny bone, where it feels like your hand's on fire. That's what it felt like, and I just kind of had no feeling in my fingers for a few plays. Not fun.”
In the ultimate positive sign, Allen has not been listed on the injury report as the Bills prepare for their December 8 road test against the Los Angeles Rams.
RELATED: Josh Allen: Bills' practice squad addition 'one of my favorite humans'
After that suffering the undisclosed hand injury during the season opener, Allen appeared on the official injury report all the way through the November 17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Following the bye, however, he disappeared from the list.
Having quarterbacked the Bills to their sixth straight 10+ win season, Allen finds himself in the running for the NFL MVP Award. DraftKings has moved the quarterback to its heavy favorite at -225. Philadelphia Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley is next at +350.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —