Josh Allen and Bills missing two starting pass-catchers once again vs. Rams
The Buffalo Bills are without two primary pass-catchers while going against the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 14.
Second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid and rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman are amongst the Bills' gameday inactives due to injury. Backup tight end Quinton Morris is also unavailable due to shoulder and groin issues.
Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, interior offensive lineman Will Clap, cornerback Kaiir Elam and linebacker Ede Ulofoshio round out Buffalo's list of seven inactives as healthy scratches.
Coleman and Kincaid appeared to be trending in the right direction at the start of the practice week, but apparently did not progress enough. Both players were limited practice participants and were officially listed as questionable to play.
Coleman, the No. 33 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, has been out since injuring his wrist during the game-winning drive against the Miami Dolphins on November 3. He practiced the past two weeks albeit strictly in a limited capacity.
Spraining his knee on November 10 against the Indianapolis Colts, Kincaid misses his third straight game. He returned to practice this past week as he inches closer to game action.
RELATED: Prediction Panel's lone dissenter sees Rams as streak busters vs. Bills
After locking up the AFC East title last week, and the offense seemingly humming, it's understandable to see the Bills take a conservative approach to the Coleman and Kincaid injuries. By not rushing them back, they are presumably protecting against aggravating the problem.
With Kincaid and Morris on the shelf, veteran Dawson Knox and gameday elevation Zach Davidson are the lone tight ends available to the Bills for the December 8 matinee.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —