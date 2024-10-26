Seahawks LB Tyrel Dodson provides thoughts on former Bills teammates, McDermott and Babich
The Buffalo Bills travel to Seattle this weekend to face off against the Seattle Seahawks, but they'll also be squaring off against a very familiar face in LB Tyrel Dodson. Dodson, who spent the first four seasons of his career with Buffalo, left in free agency to sign a 1-year, $4.2 million with the Seahawks.
In 2023, his last season with the Bills, Dodson had a career year. Thrust into a starting role due to injuries, he racked up 74 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 8 tackles-for-loss, and 1 forced fumble. Pro Football Focus awarded him with an elite grade of 90.2 on the season, the highest among linebackers last year.
This year has been somewhat of a down year for him, however. Through 7 games this season, Pro Football Focus has him graded at 68.1, ranked 46th out of 152 eligible linebackers. That grade could improve moving forward, though, due to the Sehawks recent addition of LB Ernest Jones IV.
For a majority of his snaps this season Tyrel Dodson has been playing in the role of MIKE side linebacker, a role that he didn't typically play in Buffalo. With the Bills last season, Dodson primarily played as the WILL side linebacker. After the Seahawks traded for Ernest Jones IV, Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald revealed that Tyrel Dodson would be moved back to WILL, his more natural position.
"I’m a team-first guy. Moving over to the WILL [linebacker] position, it’s still linebacker at the end of the day," Dodson said. "It’s not that much different. I’ll get to play in space a little bit more. I played it last year in Buffalo. You’re covering running backs out of the backfield. You’re in space covering tight ends. I had my best year at this position last year in Buffalo. Hopefully I have my best year again. I’m looking forward to it,”
In addition to the position change, Tyrel Dodson was also named a captain for this week's matchup. When asked about playing against the Bills, Dodson stated that he was excited for it, but has nothing but respect for his former team. "Me and Dawson Knox, we've been texting and stuff like that because we were roommates when we first got there," he said. "That's one of my best friends. Excited to play against him. Everyone's asking for my jersey, so I've got to talk to E.K. (Director of Equipment Erik Kennedy) about that and see if we can get like 10 jerseys and spread it out. I'm excited. That's a place where I grew a lot, and I have nothing but respect for that team and Sean McDermott and Bobby Babich."
The Buffalo Bills face the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday at 4:25pm EST.
