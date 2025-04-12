Bills' Sean McDermott predicted to hit hot seat due to record against Chiefs
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has had a lot of success including five straight AFC East championships.
The AFC East, however, hasn't exactly been a hot bed of competition the last five seasons. The New England Patriots cratered after Tom Brady's departure, the New York Jets have been the Jets, and the Miami Dolphins have been competitive but inconsistent, leading to the Bills going12-1 against them the last 13 games.
AFC East championships may have been nice in 2021 but after consistent success is that no longer satisfies. Everyone wants the Super Bowl ring — fans, coaches and, definitely, ownership. And the team that has stood in the way of the Super Bowl for the Bills: the Kansas City Chiefs. Moe Moton of Bleacher Report feels this is enough to have McDermott on the edge of the hot seat.
"McDermott is under contract through the 2027 campaign, and his team is one of the league's best, " Moton wrote, " On his watch, the Bills have won five consecutive AFC East titles, but they haven't advanced past the AFC Championship Game. He has to get past the Kansas City Chiefs soon, or the team may look for someone else to do it."
McDermott is entering his ninth season leading the Bills. It's undeniable that he's had quite a bit of success but the proverbial hump remains in the Chiefs. McDermott and GM Brandon Beane continue this offseason to assemble a very good roster and recent power rankings have them leapfrogging Kansas City. If the Bills can take that from the page to the playoff field, McDermott will have earned a perch on a preferred cold seat.
