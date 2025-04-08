Bills Central

Bills predicted to draft All-American to help stuff Eagles and Ravens run game

The Buffalo Bills play both the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens in the regular season, not to mention each team is also a potential playoff foe. This DT draft pick could be the difference.

Brian Letscher

Jan 19, 2025; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills.
Jan 19, 2025; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
When the Buffalo Bills won the AFC East for the fifth year in a row, they were guaranteed a tough schedule in 2025. The NFL did not disappoint, including AFC rivals in the Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens as well as the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC.

While the Texans and Chiefs will be formidable, it's the run games of the Ravens and the Eagles that give a defensive coordinator nightmares. Players that can rip off a gamechanging touchdown run from anywhere on the field — like the 87-yarder touchdown gallop by the Ravens' Derrick Henry against the Bills in September. This is why many analysts have the Bills going for a defensive lineman with their first pick at No. 30.

In his most recent mock draft, The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner agrees with that thinking, predicting the Bills will snag All-American Michigan Wolverine DT, Kenneth Grant.

Kenneth Grant
Oct 5, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) celebrates. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

"Grant’s talent is undeniable...", Baumgardner wrote, "He also did not test anywhere near where scouts anticipated he would. Still, he’s an explosive, powerful presence with high-end potential as a nose and/or a big 3-tech. There’s enough raw ability here to bet on."

At 6'4" 331 pounds, Grant ran average times at Michigan's pro day with a 5.07 40-yard dash and a 4.76 shuttle. But he did rack 27 reps of 225 pound bench press which would have been good for 2nd at the NFL combine.

That kind of power is why Grant had three sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss in 2024 and is considered an excellent run-stopper in the middle of a defense. Exactly why the Bills would love to pair him with their other DL wrecking ball, Ed Oliver — a duo that would go a long way in stuffing the run games of the Eagles and Ravens.

Kenneth Grant
Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) tackles USC running back Woody Marks (4) on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
Brian Letscher
