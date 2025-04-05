Buffalo Bills in perfect position to steal combine 'freak' WR for Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills have some defensive holes to fill as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, and while they do need to add one or two wide receivers to the roster, general Brandon Beane wouldn't categorize the WR position as a "need".
There is a Day 3 draft sleeper, however, that will allow Buffalo to focus on defense early and still snag an explosive WR with a ton of upside.
The Bills wide receiver room currently consists of slot man Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Josh Palmer and Curtis Samuel — Amari Cooper is a question mark but unlikely to return. That leaves one to two openings for a WR on a 53-man gameday roster. A guy gaining traction as a middle-round diamond in the rough who would be an excellent choice with the Bills fourth round selection at No. 109 — Arkansas WR Isaac Teslaa.
Teslaa transferred to Arkansas from Division III Hillsdale College in 2023, a converted quarterback that has been playing WR for only three years. He put on a show at the NFL Combine, posting a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash, 39.5 inch vertical leap, 10' 9" in the broad jump and completed the short-shuttle in 4.05 -- good for No. 1 among WR's. All of this added up to an incredible RAS score.
In an average offensive year for Arkansas, Teslaa had a quiet year statistically with just 28 catches for 545 yards and three TD's. That was punctuated with 3 catches for 103 yards in the Liberty Bowl versus Texas Tech as well as a very good week at the Senior Bowl.
At 6'4", 217 pounds, fast, explosive, and with excellent hands, there is serious upside for a player who is still learning wide receiver. Teslaa seems to have the determination and talent to make him an excellent sleeper pick that allows the Bills to focus on drafting defensive playmakers in the early rounds.
