The Bills need to have a better free agency than last offseason
NFL free agency is almost here! Brandon Beane has already started making moves, extending Khalil Shakir, Terrel Bernard, and Greg Rousseau, while releasing punter Sam Martin and re-signing long snapper Reid Ferguson. When it comes to adding new players to this already talented roster, the Bills will need to have a better free agent haul than last offseason.
Last year, the Bills started free agency with addition by subtraction, releasing Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer, and Mitch Morse, among others. Starters Gabe Davis and Leonard Floyd left for lucrative deals in Jacksonville and San Francisco, with deals well out of Buffalo's price range. Rotational players like Tyrel Dodson and Poona Ford found success with the Dolphins and Chargers, while Dane Jackson got paid in Carolina. Factoring in the Stefon Diggs trade to Houston, it was clear that Buffalo was entering a new era under Sean McDermott, with a new core group of players ready to step into bigger roles.
The list of players the Bills brought in created a great imbalance in departures versus acquisitions. By far the best signing of the offseason was Mack Hollins, who led the Bills with five receiving touchdowns. He quickly became a fan-favorite, and his locker room presence and special teams abilities made him a valuable piece of the team.
Outside of Hollins, it's difficult to find a bright spot from the 2024 free agent class. Curtis Samuel had his moments, stepping up in big games like Buffalo's regular season clash against Kansas City (five receptions, 58 yards, one touchdown) or Wild Card matchup versus Denver (three receptions, 68 yards, one touchdown). However, his overall production on the season didn't match the three-year, $24 million contract he signed.
Defensive linemen Dawuane Smoot and Austin Johnson provided solid depth along the defensive line on cheaper contracts, and were arguably the only other mildly successful signings of 2024.
Several of Buffalo's bigger signings wound up playing for different teams by the end of the season. Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught just two passes before being released to make room for Amari Cooper. In New Orleans, he recorded 17 receptions for 385 yards and four touchdowns. Linebacker Nicholas Morrow was released in January, when he returned to Philly to win a Super Bowl one month later.
It was assumed that safety Mike Edwards would start alongside Taylor Rapp, but he played just seven defensive snaps before being released in November. He finished the year with the Buccaneers, the team that drafted him back in 2019, where he started two games and played 184 defensive snaps.
None of Buffalo's risk-free veteran signings panned out either, with WR Chase Claypool, LB Deion Jones, and OL La'el Collins all being cut in August.
The Bills need to have a stronger free agent class in 2025 to ensure the roster is deep enough to take care of the regular season and go on another postseason run.