Bills' punter becomes first salary cap casualty with more cuts likely
The Buffalo Bills will have a new punter in 2025.
The team announced the release of veteran Sam Martin on Thursday, making the 35-year-old an unrestricted free agent. Martin was Buffalo's punter each of the past three seasons, but became the team's first salary cap casualty of the offseason. The Bills must trim an approximate $10 million in salary prior to the start of the new league year.
Heading into the final year of a three-year contract reportedly worth $6 million, Martin's departure creates about $2 million in salary cap space for the Bills, who will incur $400,000 dead money charge, according to Spotrac.
Martin, who came from the Denver Broncos, did not miss a start during his three seasons after signing with the Bills. Although serviceable, the veteran, who had his moments, was far from terrific during his time in Orchard Park. In 2024, he ranked 27th amongst NFL net punting leaders.
One can also view Martin's release as part of a mini offseason special teams overhaul by Bills' brass. Buffalo dismissed special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley in February, subsequently replacing him by hiring the well-traveled Chris Tabor.
RELATED: Bills decline $3.3 million price tag on regularly-used tight end
Martin's successor is to be determined, but Buffalo signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers' draft pick Jake Camarda to a futures contract in January.
As for which Bills' player is next on the chopping block, defensive end Von Miller is certainly a candidate although the Bills' could become cap compliant by simply restructuring or extending players currently under contract.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —