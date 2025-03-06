Bills Central

Bills' punter becomes first salary cap casualty with more cuts likely

The Buffalo Bills created some salary cap savings by parting ways with their veteran punter




Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills punter Sam Martin (8) punts the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills will have a new punter in 2025.

The team announced the release of veteran Sam Martin on Thursday, making the 35-year-old an unrestricted free agent. Martin was Buffalo's punter each of the past three seasons, but became the team's first salary cap casualty of the offseason. The Bills must trim an approximate $10 million in salary prior to the start of the new league year.

Heading into the final year of a three-year contract reportedly worth $6 million, Martin's departure creates about $2 million in salary cap space for the Bills, who will incur $400,000 dead money charge, according to Spotrac.

Martin, who came from the Denver Broncos, did not miss a start during his three seasons after signing with the Bills. Although serviceable, the veteran, who had his moments, was far from terrific during his time in Orchard Park. In 2024, he ranked 27th amongst NFL net punting leaders.


Nov 10, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Buffalo Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson (69) and Buffalo Bills punter Sam Martin (8) celebrate after an extra point Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts / Grace Smith-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

One can also view Martin's release as part of a mini offseason special teams overhaul by Bills' brass. Buffalo dismissed special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley in February, subsequently replacing him by hiring the well-traveled Chris Tabor.

Martin's successor is to be determined, but Buffalo signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers' draft pick Jake Camarda to a futures contract in January.

As for which Bills' player is next on the chopping block, defensive end Von Miller is certainly a candidate although the Bills' could become cap compliant by simply restructuring or extending players currently under contract.


Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Jake Camarda (5) against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

