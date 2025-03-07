Revisiting Brandon Beane's Bills player purge one year later
Wednesday, March 6, 2024. It's one week before NFL free agency officially begins, and the Buffalo Bills need cap space. What transpired was a franchise-altering slew of cuts, ranging from backups and special teamers to captains and cornerstone veterans.
Arguably the most heartbreaking cut was cornerback Tre'Davious White. The former first team All-Pro tore his ACL in 2021 and achilles in 2023, derailing what was looking like a very promising career. He was designated as a post-June 1 release to free up $10.2 million.
Jordan Poyer, another former first team All-Pro, was also released. Despite playing 16 games in 2023, it was clear the 32 year old safety had lost a step. The cut gave Buffalo $5.72 million in cap space.
One of the most underrated leaders of Sean McDermott's Buffalo Bills was Mitch Morse. A captain in 2022 and 2023, the Pro Bowl center's release cleared up $8.5 million. This move was especially surprising, considering two days prior, the Bills traded backup center Ryan Bates to the Chicago Bears.
Buffalo also released wide receiever Deonte Harty, running back Nyheim Hines, and cornerback Siran Neal. In total, Brandon Beane saved $36.16 million from these six releases, helping Buffalo reach salary cap compliancy.
So, where are these players now? With the gift of hindsight, were these the right decisions?
White signed a one-year deal with the Rams, but was traded mid-season after struggling in their man-coverage heavy defense. He was part of a seventh round pick swap deal between the Rams and Ravens, where Baltimore was better able to utilize White to his strengths. He played one-third of Baltimore's defensive snaps, logging 10 tackles while surrendering five receptions for 27 yards in coverage. Unfortunately, he's not the player he once was, and his veteran minimum cap hit is reflective of that.
Poyer left snowy Buffalo for sunny Miami, signing with the AFC East rivals on a one-year, $2 million contract. He started 16 games for the Dolphins, recording 98 tackles and three passes defended. However, he missed 12 tackles, and QBs had a 111.2 passer rating when targeting him in coverage. Like White, it was clear Poyer was no longer the player he once was.
Morse spent 2024 in Jacksonville, anchoring Trevor Lawrence's offensive line for all 17 games on a two-year, $10.5 million deal. He announced his retirement today, March 6, one year after being cut by Buffalo.
Harty signed a one-year, $1.29 million contract with the Ravens, but only appeared in five games for Baltimore strictly as a returner. He was placed on injured reserve in October, and did not return for the remainder of the season.
Hines went to Cleveland on a one-year $1.995 million deal. He was placed on injured reserve and was released in February, never appearing in a game for the Browns.
Neal followed Poyer to Miami, signing a one-year, $1.95 million contract. He appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins, playing 84 percent of their special teams snaps.
In an ideal world, cornerstone players like White, Poyer, and Morse would've spent the rest of their careers in Buffalo. However, given the salary cap constraints that come with managing an NFL roster, the money saved greatly outweighed the talent lost from this player purge in hindsight.
