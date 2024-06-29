Three AFC Teams top Bills in NFL offense projections
The Buffalo Bills lost their top two receivers from the 2023 team, but the main piece remains in place.
With three-time NFL MVP finalist Josh Allen at the controls, the Bills' offense returns eight starters and projects as a Top 10 unit again in 2024. With NFL Media deputy editor Gennaro Filice predicting the 10 top-ranked offenses, Buffalo landed at No. 8 overall.
Super Bowl LVIII participants San Francisco and Kansas City ranked first and second, respectively. The Bills were No. 4 overall amongst AFC teams, sitting behind only the Chiefs along with the No. 5 Cincinnati Bengals and No. 6 Miami Dolphins.
In 2024, Buffalo limited Miami's offense to 34 total points over two meetings, holding the high-flying Fins more than 10.0 points below their per game average.
Led by Allen's 44 combined touchdowns, the Bills averaged 25.3 points per outing last year (fifth in NFL). While Allen, the ultimate dual threat, is the focal point of Joe Brady's scheme, Buffalo proved it could run the ball effectively with primary ball carrier James Cook. In addition to their RB1, the Bills welcome four starting offensive linemen back into the fold.
While tabbing Buffalo's offense at No. 8 overall, Filice identified Allen as the unit's "signature strength." The writer cautioned, however, that "over-reliance" on Allen could turn into a "worrying weakness."
From NFL's top 10 offenses in 2024?:
"A rocket-armed, fleet-footed freak at 6-5 and 237 pounds, Allen has been Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded quarterback in each of the past two regular seasons. ... Allen’s such a rare physical talent that he can befuddle defenses as a one-man army, but that’s just not a winning formula in an increasingly loaded AFC."
