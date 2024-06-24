Bills' Offense features two budding elite Fantasy Football performers
The Buffalo Bills will rely on multiple young offensive players on rookie contracts in 2024, and one fantasy football expert doesn't foresee that as a problem.
Bills' third-year running back James Cook and second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid are two top breakout candidates according to Sports Illustrated's Michael Fabiano. Cook and Kincaid landed on Fabiano's eight-member "breakouts lineup" comprised of one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end, one flex and one kicker.
Buffalo is the lone NFL team with more than one representative on the list. Miami Dolphins' sophomore De'Vone Achane is the other breakout running back alongside Cook. Ohio State products Chris Olave (Saints) and Garrett Wilson (Jets) are the two wide receivers.
Cook and Kincaid were both productive starters in 2023, and they'll have the opportunity to aim for "elite-level numbers" as featured pieces on Buffalo's offense.
Taking over the lead back role, Cook ranked third amongst NFL ball carriers in yards from scrimmage (1,567). He averaged 4.7 yards per rush and 10.1 yards per reception.
Kincaid, a 2023 first-round draft pick, seamlessly transitioned into a pro offense. He set the Bills' rookie record for receptions (73) and totaled 673 yards. He caught 80.2 percent of his targets as a rookie.
From The Ultimate Fantasy Football Breakouts Lineup for 2024:
"Cook was pretty good last season, finishing as the RB12 in PPR leagues. However, his 13.7 fantasy point-per-game average was barely in the top 20 among running backs. I think he can do better in 2024? Why? Well, when OC Joe Brady took over the Bills offense last season, Cook averaged 19.6 touches and 16.4 PPR points. Those totals, over a full year, would be a real breakout."
"Kincaid showed flashes of potential as a rookie, but he was inconsistent and hard to trust when Dawson Knox was active. This season, however, Kincaid is a lock to see consistent targets with both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis no longer on the roster. In fact, I can easily see him push for top-five value among tight ends as one of the top options in the Buffalo offense. It doesn’t hurt that he’ll be catching passes from Josh Allen, either."
