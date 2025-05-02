Buffalo Bills may regret missing on massive 17-TD target snagged by Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs recently signed a UDFA whose traits are similar to future Hall-of-Famer Travis Kelce — a player that the Buffalo Bills may regret losing out on to their AFC rivals. At 6'6", 241 pounds, the Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool, was projected as a 5th-6th round draft pick in 2025.
Briningstool finished his four-year career at Clemson with 127 catches for 1380 yards and 17 scores, good enough for 3rd-Team All-ACC in both 2023 and 2024. His draft projection profile mimics Chiefs All-Pro superstar TE Travis Kelce in size (Briningstool is an inch taller) as well as the traits of toughness, good route-running ability, decent top-end speed yet not incredibly explosive out of breaks and certainly versatile at either the 'F' or 'Y' position.
Buffalo has Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox, they don't appear to be in dire need of a TE, yet they drafted "run-blocking" Jackson Hawes in the 5th round. Yes, Hawes is a beast of a blocker and perhaps OC Joe Brady feels that ability could give him some personnel and scheme advantages. But why use a 5th rounder? Bringingstool is noted for his toughness and seems to have room to grow physically and as a blocker while being an excellent pass catcher. The Bills also signed UDFA TE Keleki Latu, Washington, a player not ranked as highly as Briningstool.
It's entirely possible the Bills made a play for Briningstool and he chose the Chiefs instead. Time will tell whether he becomes the next Kelce -- or Gates. These are the small moves that can make a massive difference for any organization.
