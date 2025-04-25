Bills first rounder Maxwell Hairston addresses concerns about his tackling in NFL
There is no question that the brand new cornerback for the Buffalo Bills can run fast.
The question is can Round 1 draft pick Maxwell Hairston tackle and hold up physically in the Bills' zone defense. Hairston, an immediately magnetic addition to the Bills locker room, seems to think so.
Hairston was selected Thursday out of Kentucky with the 30th pick in the NFL draft and brings with him the fastest 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine — 4.28 seconds. He also ran that time at 5'11" and183 pounds — a weight that had many concerned about his durability in a zone defense that asks their corners to play physical. NFL Media's Chad Reuter went so far as to write that Hairston was a "massive liability in run support".
Hairston himself, with a fire and spirit that is already being embraced by the Bills Mafia, doesn't appear concerned at all, responding to reporters post-draft that he's aleady gotten his weight up to 192 pounds and will be ready to play.
"There's always something I can improve. [Tackling] is something that -- going to the NFL -- I'm gonna still keep that dawg in me. I want to tackle, I want to get my nose dirty. I'm gonna make it happen. I'm about 192 [pounds] right now, and, honestly, that's just extra armor...I can still bust a 4.28 right now."
Bills' general manager Brandon Beane echoed Hairston's comments, expressing he felt they got a player for the perfect value that fit a need.
Hairston's love of football and his excitement about playing for the Bills is evident. He's an elite cover corner who's an average tackler but with a true desire to improve. Buffalo will get him the weight room, coach him up, and don't be at all surprised if Hairston's belief becomes reality.
