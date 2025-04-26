Buffalo Bills' draft pick Deone Walker's highlights show he's a huge steal
The Buffalo Bills clearly are making a commitment to clogging the middle of their run defense and collapsing the pocket from the inside when opponents throw the ball.
After picking T.J Sanders in the Round 2 at the NFL Draft, he Bills double-dipped at DT, using the 109th pick to select the physically massive Deone Walker from Kentucky.
Walker stands at 6'7" and 331 pounds with 34.25-inch arms — the long arm of the pass rush. He kicked off his Kentucky career starting 12 games and making the All-SEC Freshman Team. His sophomore year, he started all 13 games and exploded, leading the team with 12.5 TFLs and 7.5 sacks.
RELATED: Buffalo's 2nd-rounder TJ Sanders fills very specific need in Bills defense
After 2023, Walker was a projected as 1st or 2nd round pick but apparently a back injury derailed his 2024 campaign, causing him to play more upright — not a desirable trait in a 6-foot-7 defensive tackle. If Walker is healthy and can regain his bend and pad leverage the Bills may have gotten a massive steal.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —