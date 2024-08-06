Bills veteran starter sees glaring difference from O'Cyrus Torrence in Year 2
O'Cyrus Torrence was the only Buffalo Bills offensive lineman to play every snap during the 2023 season.
As a second-round rookie out of Florida, the 6-foot-5, 350-pound mauler fit right into the starting right guard spot and held up through a 19-game grind that ended in the AFC Divisional Round. Although the analytics-based grades weren't overly kind to Torrence, he obviously performed up to the Bills' standard while contributing to the league's No. 4 overall offense, which surrendered the fewest sacks out of all 32 teams.
"Sky's the limit with him. His size, his ability to anchor in. I don't think there's anyone in the league that can truly bull rush him, go through him once he gets his paws on you. I just think he can be one of the best, if not the best, guards in the league," said starting center Connor McGovern, who has moved over from left guard and now lines up directly alongside Torrence.
McGovern has already noticed Torrence's high comfort level playing next to right tackle Spencer Brown throughout training camp. Buffalo's offensive line boasts the rare distinction of having the same starting offensive line configuration for every game last season.
"Him and Spencer are very close. He's just getting fully used to playing with me next to him now," said McGovern.
A lot was asked of Torrence in 2023 and the No. 59 overall draft pick gained valuable seasoning as a result. After a full year in the system, the 24-year-old is apparently operating more efficiently.
"I think he's just become a more confident player. Last year, being a rookie, tossed into the fire right away, there's a little bit of doubt. If he had a bad rep, he let that get to him. I see that this year he's being a lot more level headed, more calm demeanor. I think that just comes with maturing, just getting used to that position," said McGovern.
