Controversial call goes Chiefs' way again, Kansas City takes bigger lead
NFL fans will continue asking, rhetorically or otherwise, what a catch is, exactly. While it's been stated possession needs to be established with a player landing both feet in bounds, and maintain possession through to the ground, it isn't always called that way.
Late in the first half of the AFC championship game is the battleground of the latest fight in the definition of a catch.
Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy went up to grab a Patrick Mahomes pass at Buffalo's 6-yard line with a little over two minutes remaining in the first half. It appeared that perhaps possession was shared equally between Worthy and Bills defender Cole Bishop, but it wasn't clear, and the ball hit the ground before Worthy seemed to establish possession.
Officials did not see it that way, and initially ruled it a catch by Worthy on the field. Bills coach Sean McDermott challenged the call, but it was upheld upon review.
It's difficul to explain exactly how it can be clearly seen that Worthy had the ball on his way to the ground. He would have had to establish possession before landing, when the ball struck the ground -- something that is simply impossible to deny.
The Chiefs took advantage, scoring on a touchdown run by Patrick Mahomes two plays later, taking a 21-10 lead.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —