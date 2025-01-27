Christian Benford carted off field, declared out of AFC championship game
The Bills' secondary took a major hit late in the first quarter of the AFC title game against the Chiefs.
Cornerback Christian Benford was carted off the field after colliding with Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy and Bills safety Damar Hamlin on a tackle on the sidelines. Benford tried to get up and move around, but was held up by members of the Bills before the cart was brought out. The Bills were trailing 7-3 to Kansas City at the time of the injury.
Benford had been in concussion protocol all week before being cleared to play against Kansas City. He was questionable going into the game after suffering a concussion on an onside kick late in the fourth quarter against the Ravens in the AFC divisional round last week.
During the postseason, Benford has made nine tackles for the Bills in the secondary. With Taylor Rapp inactive for the team, it will put Buffalo in a tough spot in the secondary for the rest of the game against the Chiefs.
