One Bills player made ESPN's All-Pro list

ESPN released its All-Pro picks with only quarterback Josh Allen making the cut.

Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and guard Connor McGovern (66) at the line of scrimmage in the third quarter against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and guard Connor McGovern (66) at the line of scrimmage in the third quarter against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The NFL regular season is approaching its end with season awards starting to be predicted with the Buffalo Bills having one big name headlining all-league lists.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Bill Barnwell released his list of his picks for the NFL All-Pros at each position. Only one Buffalo Bills player made the list and what shouldn't be a surprise, quarterback Josh Allen made the final cut. No other Bills players were named to the first or second team.

Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) following the game at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Allen beat out Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson who was named to Barnwell's second team at quarterback. Barnwell did state it was a close race with Allen having the slight edge for now.

"Lamar Jackson has been absolutely spectacular, and Allen has been more consistent (while still, of course, occasionally looking like he's a space alien). They're both incredible. I very narrowly lean toward Allen, but I'm not ruling out changing my mind between now and next week. It's also worth noting that Allen isn't expected to play much Sunday against the Patriots -- Buffalo is locked into the 2-seed in the AFC -- while Jackson and the Ravens need to beat the Browns on Saturday to win the AFC North and clinch the 3-seed."

All the conversation have been over the past month was who would win the MVP between Allen and Jackson with Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow behind them. It's been back and fourth between Allen and Jackson with most experts split between them.

Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) speaks with Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) and quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) after the game during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

If experts went just off stats only, Jackson would have a major advantage over Allen as Jackson has Allen beaten on almost every statistical category. The only exceptions being the Bills have the better overall record than the Ravens do and Allen has 12 rushing touchdowns compared to Jackson's four scores.

Allen's most potent argument for winning the MVP does not have the supporting cast Jackson has with star running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver Zay Flowers. The Bills have leaned more on Allen's "everyone eats" mentality with the receivers and a running game that has relied on Allen and James Cook.

It's tough to make the argument for any other players to make the final cut of the All-Pro list outside of Allen who has meant everything to the Bills this season. The only question comes as to whether other experts feel that Allen is worth of the All-Pro list.

