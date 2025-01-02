One Bills player made ESPN's All-Pro list
The NFL regular season is approaching its end with season awards starting to be predicted with the Buffalo Bills having one big name headlining all-league lists.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Bill Barnwell released his list of his picks for the NFL All-Pros at each position. Only one Buffalo Bills player made the list and what shouldn't be a surprise, quarterback Josh Allen made the final cut. No other Bills players were named to the first or second team.
Allen beat out Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson who was named to Barnwell's second team at quarterback. Barnwell did state it was a close race with Allen having the slight edge for now.
"Lamar Jackson has been absolutely spectacular, and Allen has been more consistent (while still, of course, occasionally looking like he's a space alien). They're both incredible. I very narrowly lean toward Allen, but I'm not ruling out changing my mind between now and next week. It's also worth noting that Allen isn't expected to play much Sunday against the Patriots -- Buffalo is locked into the 2-seed in the AFC -- while Jackson and the Ravens need to beat the Browns on Saturday to win the AFC North and clinch the 3-seed."
All the conversation have been over the past month was who would win the MVP between Allen and Jackson with Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow behind them. It's been back and fourth between Allen and Jackson with most experts split between them.
If experts went just off stats only, Jackson would have a major advantage over Allen as Jackson has Allen beaten on almost every statistical category. The only exceptions being the Bills have the better overall record than the Ravens do and Allen has 12 rushing touchdowns compared to Jackson's four scores.
Allen's most potent argument for winning the MVP does not have the supporting cast Jackson has with star running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver Zay Flowers. The Bills have leaned more on Allen's "everyone eats" mentality with the receivers and a running game that has relied on Allen and James Cook.
It's tough to make the argument for any other players to make the final cut of the All-Pro list outside of Allen who has meant everything to the Bills this season. The only question comes as to whether other experts feel that Allen is worth of the All-Pro list.