Bills have an update to their NFL playoff seeding position after Chiefs and Ravens game
The Bills received some tough news on the victories by both the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas day. The updates by both teams have put the Bills with no chance of receiving the 1 seed.
The Good news is that the Buffalo Bills ruined the Chiefs' perfect season. They were the only team that were able to become victorius over the Chiefs this season. Josh Allen is capable of beating the Chiefs, but the question remains if the team can do it when it matters the most.
With the result of these games, the Bills now have a 99% chance of securing the #2 seed. The bigger change now is that the Bills will matchup with the Ravens in a 2 v 3 divisional round game. As long as the Bills can take care of business, it will be in Orchard Park, as compared to M&T Bank Stadium, where they lost earlier this year.
As of now, the Bills will still be playing the Broncos, as long as they can either beat the Bengals this week or the Chiefs next week, who could be sitting their players for all or most of the game. The next likeliest opponent if the Broncos lose out is the Colts (12% odds).
The Bills path then would be - Denver at home - Baltimore at home - KC on the road. The Bills path got tougher after the results by both the Ravens win over the Texans, and the Chiefs win over the Steelers.