Bills Central

Bills playoff opponent becomes clear as they clinch 2 seed

After the Bills beat the Jets to clinch the 2 seed, their next opponent becomes more clear. There are three remaining teams that the Bills could play.

Kevin Massare

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott gestures on the sidelines
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott gestures on the sidelines / (AP Photo/David Banks
In this story:

With the Buffalo Bills commanding victory over the New York Jets, they have officially clinched the number 2 seed.

Who they might play has been whittled down to a final three teams. Indianapolis has been eliminated with their loss to the lowly New York Giants.

The Bengals stay alive with their OT win against the Broncos. They still only have a 9% chance to make the playoffs and are the least likely opponent for the Bills. The Broncos are 48% likely to be the team the Bills play. With the Dolphins win over the Browns, they are still alive, with a 43% chance.

The NFL could get a 2 vs 7 matchup with the elite Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, a Dolphins vs Bills rematch, or a Bills team looking to shut down a rookie QB in Bo Nix. Wild Card Weekend will be full of drama, one way or another.

Published |Modified
Kevin Massare
KEVIN MASSARE

Kevin has spent over a decade covering, writing, and podcasting about the Bills. He has experience working with multiple networks and has a deep-rooted history within the Bills community. His opinion-based commentary is accompanied by a data and analytics-based approach. You can commonly find him talking about playoff scenarios and playoff seeding projections.