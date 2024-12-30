Bills playoff opponent becomes clear as they clinch 2 seed
With the Buffalo Bills commanding victory over the New York Jets, they have officially clinched the number 2 seed.
Who they might play has been whittled down to a final three teams. Indianapolis has been eliminated with their loss to the lowly New York Giants.
The Bengals stay alive with their OT win against the Broncos. They still only have a 9% chance to make the playoffs and are the least likely opponent for the Bills. The Broncos are 48% likely to be the team the Bills play. With the Dolphins win over the Browns, they are still alive, with a 43% chance.
The NFL could get a 2 vs 7 matchup with the elite Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, a Dolphins vs Bills rematch, or a Bills team looking to shut down a rookie QB in Bo Nix. Wild Card Weekend will be full of drama, one way or another.