Bills safety Micah Hyde has a key update to his role down the stretch
According to Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, veteran practice squad safety Micah Hyde has already seen a new role develop for him at this late stage in his career. The last time he spoke, Hyde said he was ready to go if needed.
Hyde's role on the team seems to be more defined now than it was earlier when he was first signed. “I think his role on our team is trying to help others… just be in that space right now and see where it goes moving forward," said McDermott. It seems pretty clear that Hyde is going to take over the payer coach role that others in the past, like Josh Norman, have taken. He might be interested in coaching, very similar to ex-Bills QB Davis Webb. It does seem as if the Bills will start Taylor Rapp and Cole Bishop. When fully healthy, it remains to be seen if Damar Hamlin will take back his starter job from Bishop.
Recently, rookie safety Bishop has mentioned the growth he has had by seeking out advice from Hyde. His play on the field has gotten noticeably better and he is getting more confident. Having an experienced player like Hyde actually on the playing field as the playoffs near, will be huge for the Bills and player development from players such as Bishop will be beneficial for years to come.