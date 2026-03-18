2 NFL Free Agents Bills Should Sign After DJ Moore Contract Conversion Clears $17M

The Buffalo Bills made a key move on Tuesday, announcing the conversion of DJ Moore’s contract to clear much-needed salary cap space as they push toward the NFL Draft in April.

The Bills currently sit at about $9 million under the cap, according to Spotrac, and could create additional space with a few more savvy moves before NFL free agency has dried up. With how things stand today, here are two free agents Buffalo should pursue, given its current financial status.

Interior run stuffer

Detroit Lions defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Buffalo’s run defense was abysmal in 2025, allowing opposing ball carriers to rip off five yards per attempt, which was second-worst in the NFL behind the Baltimore Ravens. Veteran defensive tackle D.J. Reader could help solve Buffalo’s issues up front, as the 6-foot-3, 335-pound force is a formidable interior run-stuffer who would help transform the Bills’ efforts in slowing other teams’ rushing attack.

“Really just somewhere competitive with a good organization,” said Reader on Up and Adams regarding what he is looking for in his next opportunity. “I can fit in anywhere. I feel like I can play in any system. So, I’m not really stressed on that end. I just want to play some good ball on the back-end of my years and really get to a place that’s competitive and a good organization with some people who care about each other.”

Reader has spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions, finishing the 2025 campaign with 28 tackles. In 2024, the now-31-year-old registered a career-high three sacks to go with four tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits. He was a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee this past year.

Depth at cornerback

Miami Dolphins defensive back Rasul Douglas (26) celebrates after intercepting a pass during a week 14 football game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Bills hurting for depth at the cornerback position, a familiar face is a reasonable option at this stage of free agency. Rasul Douglas played in Buffalo during the 2023 and 2024 campaigns, earning 23 starts while developing into a locker room leader. Douglas’ relationship with the Bills’ top cornerback, Christian Benford, helped Buffalo’s CB1 develop into the lockdown player he is today.

With the Bills planning to start 2025 first-round pick Maxwell Hairston opposite Benford this season, the 30-year-old Douglas could provide the same guidance for the youngster as he once did for Benford. Douglas is a nine-year veteran who has seen it all in the NFL and would offer a valuable perspective for a young player like Hairston.

Additionally, Douglas proved a season ago that he still has something left in the tank after recording a couple of interceptions and 13 passes defensed across 13 starts for the Miami Dolphins. If he would accept a depth role in Buffalo, the Bills should bring him back on a low-cost one-year deal.