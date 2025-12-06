Bills' defense vulnerable to Bengals’ rejuvenated running game

Their win-loss records are polar opposites. The Cincinnati Bengals (4-8) travel to Orchard Park to take on the Buffalo Bills (8-4).

Both teams are coming off road wins vs. AFC North squads. Zac Taylor’s club was in Baltimore on Thanksgiving night and left with a 32-14 conquest of the Ravens. Last Sunday, James Cook and the Bills’ ground attack humbled the Steelers in Pittsburgh, 26-7.

This weekend, it’s the Bengals’ 30th-ranked running game vs. Buffalo’s 30th-ranked run defense. Cincinnati is running for just 88.5 yards per game, while Sean McDermott’s club is giving up a disturbing 141.3 yards per contest on the ground. It’s either an opportunity for Taylor’s team to improve on his team’s numbers, or a game in which Buffalo’s run defense can make a bit of a statement.

However, given the recent play of the Bengals’ ground attack, McDermott’s defense could be in for more of a tussle than the overall rankings indicate.

In their first six games this season, Taylor’s club totaled a mere 340 yards on the ground—averaging just 56.7 yards per game. The Bengals ran for less than 70 yards in each of those contests. However, it’s been a much different story since. Cincinnati is averaging 120.3 yards rushing in their last six contests, and have been held below the century mark just once over that span.

Bengals Chase Brown (30) takes the ball down the field during their game against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Thanksgiving Thursday November 27, 2025. | Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Slow Brown down

The catalyst for the Bengals has been running back Chase Brown, who leads Taylor’s team with 704 rushing yards and two scores on 160 carries, and is also second on the club with 48 receptions. In Cincinnati’s last six contests, he’s totaled 86 carries for 502 yards and one touchdown the past six games.

The Bengals have turned to the running game looking to get their offense back on track. Obviously, this is not just a Joe Burrow thing, because this current stretch began while Joe Flacco was still the starting quarterback.

Of course, there’s two sides to every story. Cincinnati’s 31st-ranked rushing defense is giving up 153.3 yards per contest, and last held opponent under 100 yards on the ground in its Week 1 win at Cleveland. No doubt Cook, Ray Davis, and quarterback Josh Allen are licking their chops.

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) rushed the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (3) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

