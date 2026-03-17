Bills Convert DJ Moore's Contract, Create Salary Cap Space for Next Potential Move

The Buffalo Bills have officially created some salary cap breathing room, which allows for another move, or two, in free agency.

Thanks a salary conversion for newly-acquired wide receiver DJ Moore, the Bills opened up $17.7 million of cap space according to Spotrac. The online database $12.574 million under the 2026 spending limit, which has been set at $301.3 million.

With the 2026 NFL Draft still five weeks away, the Bills already have enough available money to pay the incoming rookie class, and there should be some emergency capital to spare, too.

Spotrac projects the Bills' seven selections, as they are currently slotted, will require an estimated $9.61 million in total salary cap space this season.

Buffalo's current status also allows team brass to explore the free-agent bargain bin. A $6 million contract, like the one that the San Francisco 49ers gave to wide receiver Christian Kirk, seems feasible, although it could require the Bills to pull off another accounting trick to maintain cap compliance.

Prior to the start of the 2025 regular season, the Bills executed a salary conversion for left tackle Dion Dawkins and reportedly freed up $7.8 million as a result. Dawkins currently counts $24.84 million against the 2026 cap, and there is apparently a way to lower that number if need be.

Feb 1, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Buffalo Bills tackle Dion Dawkins (73) during AFC practice at the Flag Fieldhouse Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Moore contract details

The Bills converted $22.185 million of Moore's 2026 salary to a signing bonus, bringing his cap hit down to $6.75 million for the upcoming season.

In order to complete that task, Spotrac reports that Buffalo added a void year to the wide receiver's contract. He will count $4.4 million against the Bills' 2030 cap as a result.

Beginning in 2027, Moore will be on the books for $28.9 million for three straight seasons.

Jan 1, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

What's next in free agency?

While another big swing, such as Moore or edge rusher Bradley Chubb, is not financially feasible, the Bills still have the ability to add depth by signing a budget-friendly veteran.

Linebacker options like Germaine Pratt and Christian Rozeboom project as fits for Jim Leonhard's 3-4 scheme. Both players have an estimated average annual value in the $3 million range.

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) celebrates an interception in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the end, the Bills could try to re-sign a veteran such as cornerback Tre'Davious White, wide receiver Brandin Cooks or linebacker Matt Milano to modest one-year contracts.

The bottom line is the Bills are no longer in the red, and multiple cost-effective additions could be on the way.