3 Safeties Bills Should Target After Strong Showing at NFL Combine

As the 2026 NFL Combine moves along, most Buffalo Bills fans are ready to see what the wide receivers have to offer. With that being the team's greatest need, it will surely be a huge point of emphasis when the pass-catchers take the field on Saturday.

There are other positions of need, however, including in the secondary. While Buffalo had to be thrilled with the progress made by second-year safety Cole Bishop, they can use another starter at the position.

That's why Friday was an important day as well, with the defensive backs on the field. Let's take a look at who stood out during those drills, and should be on the Bills' radar heading into the 2026 NFL draft.

Lorenzo Styles, Ohio State

Ohio State defensive back Lorenzo Styles during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Sonny Styles stole the show on Day 1 of the NFL Combine, his brother was a star on Day 2. Lorenzo Styles turned in an unbelievable 4.27 in the 40-yard dash, which leads all players.

Brothers Sonny Styles & Lorenzo Styles Jr. might've been made in a lab 😭🧪 pic.twitter.com/sWXtw2do24 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 27, 2026

Styles is still incredibly raw, but he had a strong enough showing to warrant late-round consideration. Buffalo should keep him in mind as a developmental option, especially if they use their earlier picks to fill more pressing needs.

Bud Clark, TCU

TCU defensive back Bud Clark during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mock drafts have TCU's Bud Clark going in the middle rounds, but he put himself in the Day 2 conversation on Friday. Clark, who had 15 interceptions over the past four seasons, is an older prospect after playing six years with the Horned Frogs. His tape was remarkable, but there were concerns about his testing.

He put those worries to bed with solid numbers in every drill, while earning a high Relative Athletic Score.

Bud Clark is nice 🐕 pic.twitter.com/33erGkSWt0 — MotorCityDraft (@MotorCityDraft) February 28, 2026

He's a player to keep an eye on as the Bills look for more difference-makers in the secondary.

Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Entering the Scouting Combine, Dillon Thieneman was seen as a potential first-round pick who could be there in the early part of Round 2. That’s no longer the case after he had arguably the best day of all defensive backs.

Thieneman ran a blistering 4.35 in the 40-yard dash and had a 41-inch vertical jump.

.@oregonfootball S Dillon Thieneman just casually out-running three of the best WRs in the game 🤷‍♂️



2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/cg1oodDj6e — NFL (@NFL) February 27, 2026

Thieneman had a fantastic freshman season at Purdue, recording 106 tackles and six interceptions. His final season was spent at Oregon, and he proved he can go up against the best players in the nation. After seeing his testing numbers, Thieneman showed he can be a difference-maker for a safety-needy team like Buffalo.