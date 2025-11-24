3 stats that will define Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 13 matchup

With their postseason hopes on the brink, the Buffalo Bills will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday for a meaningful conference tilt.

This week’s matchup is critical for both sides, with the Bills in need of a victory to remain in a playoff spot, while the Steelers are hoping to vault themselves back into the thick of contention for one of the three AFC wild cards.

To begin a week-long head-first dive into the Week 13 contest, let’s take a look at three stats that will define the game.

RELATED: McDermott peeved at reporter's question following Bills' humbling loss to Texans

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr. (98) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the second half at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Pass rush wins

During this past week’s disappointing loss at the hands of the Houston Texans, Josh Allen was sacked eight times, the most of any game in his eight-year career. On Sunday, the Bills quarterback will face one of the most dangerous pass-rush units in football in the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have gotten after opposing quarterbacks at a high rate this season.

Entering Week 12, the Steelers had the second-best pass rush win rate in the league (43%), per ESPN. With that said, this past weekend’s loss to the Chicago Bears was Pittsburgh’s second consecutive game with just one sack.

Whichever version of the Steelers’ pass rush shows up on Sunday against the Bills will make a massive difference in this one. Buffalo’s offensive line should have plenty to say about that, as the Bills’ front five was No. 1 in the NFL in pass block win rate before an out-of-character performance against the Texans.

MORE: Sean McDermott assesses OC Joe Brady's job status after Bills' Week 12 loss to Texans

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) recovers his own fumble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Protect the football

It’s been a rough road for the Buffalo offense in recent weeks. The Bills have turned the ball over three times in three straight games, their first such streak since 1986. Their turnover total sits at 15 for the season, which is already seven more than they committed all of last season.

This weekend, Buffalo will face a Pittsburgh defense that has recorded two turnovers in two straight games and 10 in the last four weeks, including forcing six turnovers in a Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Remaining turnover-free is important every week, but the Bills’ ability to play clean football will take on the utmost importance this week against the Steelers.

RELATED: Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld share cute moment while attending Bills QB's ceremony

Oct 9, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin greets Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott after the game at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Head to head

Sean McDermott will meet a familiar face when the Bills meet the Steelers on Sunday, as he and Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin are former college teammates who have faced off several times during their respective head coaching careers.

McDermott is 3-1 against Tomlin during the regular season, with the two teams' last meeting in 2022, a 38-3 Buffalo victory. The Bills also beat the Steelers 31-17 during the 2024 postseason.

Familiarity isn’t everything, but the matchup between former teammates has proven to be one-sided in the past. Bills fans will be hoping it remains as such after Sunday’s game.

—Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter—