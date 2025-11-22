Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld share cute moment while attending Bills QB's ceremony
An adorable couple.
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld displayed their affection during a cute moment while they attended the Buffalo Bills QB’s jersey retirement ceremony at his alma mater on Saturday afternoon.
Allen was honored by the University of Wyoming at halftime of their game against Nevada, and following the brief ceremony, a playful interaction between him and Steinfeld was caught on camera.
RELATED: Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen receives unprecedented in-person honor from alma mater
It was a rare public appearance between the two since the couple was married this past May. Allen referred to his marriage to the Hollywood actress as the “best night of his life,” while Steinfeld referenced their nuptials as a source that has helped bring her “inner peace” and clarity.
“I’ve gotten a lot better at understanding what it means to slow down and to share that with someone,” said Steinfeld to People in October.
MORE: Josh Allen reveals biggest thing he's learned from wife Hailee Steinfeld
Steinfeld is just months removed from the release of her blockbuster movie, “Sinners,” which earned over $365 million worldwide. She is set to star alongside Miles Teller in the Paramount Pictures film “Winter Games,” to be released in 2027.
Allen is in his eighth NFL season, helping guide the Bills to a 7-4 start through the first 12 weeks of the 2025 campaign. Buffalo is coming off of a disappointing 23-19 loss at the hands of the Houston Texans this past week.
“Getting married, it was the coolest — it was the most important day of my life, and then all that other stuff is just kind of the cherry on top," Allen told ESPN's Marty Smith earlier this season.
—Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter—