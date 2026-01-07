Motivational Josh Allen shows Bills' teammates he's ready for playoffs

It's go time, and Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is ready.

After a stress-free regular season finale, Allen is a full participant at Wednesday's practice as the Bills prepare for a January 11 visit to the Jacksonville Jaguars for NFL Wild Card Weekend.

Allen's practice status is noteworthy since it's a change from the prior two weeks when the quarterback was limited due to a right foot issue that initially popped up against the Cleveland Browns on December 21.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen huddles up the offense in the players tunnel before taking the field for their last regular season game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026 | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This is how he is every year this time of year. He's very dialed in, very focused. Really focused and honed in on his process and what he needs to do," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott prior to practice on Wednesday.

Allen's playoff history

Sunday marks the 14th postseason appearance for Allen, who made his playoffs debut in the 2019 Wild Card round against the Houston Texans.

Despite a 7-6 win-loss record, Allen's postseason statistical production is unprecedented. Over 13 starts, the Bills' QB1 averages 309.8 yards of total offense per playoff game. That is the highest output in history amongst all quarterbacks with 10 or more career postseason starts.

The 29-year-old Allen has thrown for 3,359 yards and 25 touchdowns over the 13-game sample. On the ground, he's added 668 yards and seven touchdowns He also has one TD reception.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) waits looking for a receiver to get open during the second half of the wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. Allen threw the ball to running back Ty Johnson (26) for a touchdown. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Motivational speech

As is the case with every Buffalo Bills' post-victory locker room speech, quarterback Josh Allen broke it down.

The Bills had just posted a wire-to-wire 35-8 win over the New York Jets in the Highmark Stadium farewell game, and head coach Sean McDermott called Allen into the center of the room.

"Here we go. It's [expletive] go time fellas. [Expletive] go time. Let's go. Let's [expletive] go, man. I love us. I love us," said Allen. "Win on three. 1, 2, 3, WIN."

He said it with a certain confidence, addressing his teammates with a noticeable fire. Whether or not it'll be enough to win three consecutive postseason road games, it's appears that "Playoff Josh Allen" is determined to take care of business.

The Jaguars have been warned.