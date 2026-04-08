4 mistakes the Buffalo Bills can't make in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills are entering the season one of the top teams in the NFL once again. The problem is that their window as title contenders is shrinking rapidly.

That’s why they made the bold move to fire long-time head coach Sean McDermott this offseason, and promote Joe Brady to the position. They also swung a big trade for wide receiver DJ Moore and signed EDGE Bradley Chubb, who is an excellent fit in new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s hybrid front.

While these moves should help, the Bills still need to bring in some depth through the draft. As they make their selections, however, they must avoid these four potential mistakes.

Ignoring the wide receiver position

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore makes the eventual game-winning touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Moore will help Josh Allen, regardless of how much criticism the trade has received. He might not be the player he once was, but Moore has experience working with Brady and is a better option than anyone they had last year.

That said, they can’t go into the draft thinking they’re set at receiver. Outside of Khalil Shakir, no player on the roster has proven they can be relied upon consistently. That’s why the Bills must add more help, even if it’s not with their first pick.

Trading up for a player who doesn't contribute

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Sterling Shepard is tackled by Buffalo Bills DT T.J. Sanders. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Buffalo went into the 2025 NFL draft with two picks in the second round.

The Bills and Bears swapped picks, with Buffalo surrendering its two second-rounders (No. 56, 62 overall) along with the pick No. 109 overall in Round 4. The Bears sent them the No. 41 overall pick, which was used on defensive tackle T.J. Sanders. They also landed pick No. 72 in Round 3 and No. 240 in Round 7.

During his rookie season, Sanders didn’t make much of an impact. He had just 16 tackles and one sack in 12 games. They also got very little from Landon Jackson, who they selected with Chicago’s third-round pick. There’s nothing wrong with being aggressive, but Buffalo didn’t benefit from this trade yet, which can’t happen again in 2026.

Coming out of the draft without a linebacker

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Perhaps the Bills feel better about Dorian Williams starting next to Terrel Bernard than fans do, because they didn’t add any depth in free agency. In the draft, however, they can’t afford to ignore the position.

Behind Bernard and Williams, Buffalo has Joe Andreesen, Keonta Jenkins, and Jimmy Ciarlo. Their depth is concerning and has to be addressed during the draft.

Not adding more secondary depth

Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Buffalo added talent to their secondary during free agency, picking up cornerback Dee Alford as well as safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Geno Stone.

The problem is that they signed Stone and Gardner-Johnson to one-year deals each. That means they could be searching for another starter again during 2027 NFL free agency. That’s why they need to add more depth at safety, and ensure the position is strong beyond this season.

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