4 players killing Buffalo Bills' chances of achieving conference supremacy

Throughout an up-and-down season, there have been several players who have negatively impacted the Buffalo Bills’ opportunity to repeat as AFC East champions for the sixth consecutive season.

From the offensive side of the ball to the defense to special teams, there have been glaring issues everywhere you look. But a few stand out above the rest.

Here are four players who are killing the Bills this season:

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) protects the ball from Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) after making a catch in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

CB Taron Johnson

Johnson has displayed signs of aging this season, with wear and tear from various injuries throughout his career taking their toll throughout what has been a disappointing season for the 29-year-old.

The eighth-year pro has recorded a missed-tackle percentage of 15% this season, his highest rate since the 2019 season, his second year in the NFL. Johnson has been a step slow in many instances when trying to provide run support, while his ability in coverage has also been lacking. Through eight games played, Johnson has allowed a passer rating of 96.7 when targeted by opposing quarterbacks, which is nearly an 18% increase from a season ago.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

LB Matt Milano

Early in the year, it appeared as if Milano still had some juice left in the tank. But as the season has progressed, and injuries have piled up, the 31-year-old linebacker has turned into a liability for the Buffalo defense. This past week against the Texans, Milano was taken off the field when the Bills transitioned from nickel to base defense, further proof of his decline over the course of the past few years.

Looking ahead, it may behoove the Bills to give Dorian Williams and Shaq Thompson more looks, no matter whichdefensive alignment deploys.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

WR Joshua Palmer

The Bills’ significant free-agent addition has provided little return on his new team’s investment during his first season in Buffalo. Palmer has recorded just 18 receptions for 272 yards through eight games, an average of just 2.3 receptions and 34 yards per game, both of which are less than his season averages from a year ago when he was still with the Los Angeles Chargers.

During a season in which the Bills have struggled mightily to receive ample production from their wide-receiver group, Palmer has been at the top of the list of disappointments.

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

WR Keon Coleman

This one goes without saying, as Coleman has been a healthy inactive each of the Bills’ past two games due to coach’sdiscipline. The second-year pro has displayed his immaturity repeatedly, which does not bode well for his future with the team.

If the former second-round pick cannot earn his way back onto the field this week against the Steelers, it may be time to think about unloading him via trade this offseason.

