Bills' WR Keon Coleman expected to be benched for second straight game vs. Texans
A rapid fall from grace.
After being deemed a healthy scratch due to discipline during the Buffalo Bills’ Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it appears as if Keon Coleman is set to be inactive once again on Thursday night against the Houston Texans.
According to Erik Turner of Cover 1, the outlet that first reported Coleman’s inactivity for the game against the Buccaneers, the former second-round pick will be sidelined once again in Week 12.
“From what I’m told, it will be the second game in a row that Keon Coleman will be inactive for the Bills,” said Turner on Wednesday’s episode of The Film Room. “The Bills are essentially dressing five wide receivers. It’s gonna be (Joshua Palmer), Elijah Moore, Tyrell Shavers, Khalil Shakir and Gabe Davis.”
Sean McDermott was asked numerous times in the days leading up to his team's matchup with the Texans for clarity regarding Coleman's status, but the Bills head coach remained vague in his responses.
"It’s one day at a time and earning the trust and respect of his teammates, that takes time,” said the Bills head coach on Tuesday. “Each day that goes by, you check them off as wins, the trust builds. So, that's the important piece of it.”
Without Coleman this past week, the Bills recorded their highest scoring output of the season during a 44-32 win over the Bucs, while recording their second-most passing yards (317) in a game this season. In his absence, Shavers recorded a career high four receptions for 90 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown catch.
“Just got to be better,” said the former second-round pick after his benching against Tampa Bay, which was the third time he has been disciplined in his young career.
“Mistakes happen. Things happen. But again, got to be better," he added.
Before being deemed inactive against Tampa Bay, the former second-round pick had run a team-high 226 routes through the Bills’ first nine games. The 22-year-old remains second on the team in receptions (32) and third in yards receiving (330).
"I wouldn’t say it’s difficult, it’s disappointing,” said Coleman of being forced to view the game vs. the Buccaneers from the sideline. “But when you understand what happened to make that happen, you get it. So you just need to be proud of your teammates and root for them.”
Buffalo is already without WRs Curtis Samuel and Mecole Hardman, who are both listed as out due to injury. If Coleman still can't get a spot on the game day roster even after the WR position has been hit with the injury bug, that does not bode well for his future with the team.
The Bills will release their game-day roster at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday night. At that time, we will officially find out if Coleman will be out for a second consecutive week.
