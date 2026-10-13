After the Buffalo Bills pulled off a wild win over the Los Angeles Rams in the Week 5 game on Monday night, there was an altercation between Alaric Jackson and Bradley Chubb.

The altercation occurred as players were talking on the field after the final whistle. Jackson was doing a jersey exchange with a Bills player when Chubb appeared to say something to the Rams offensive lineman.

Chubb then walked away, but Jackson followed him, got in his face and punched the Bills edge rusher before the two were separated.

Chubb attempted to get after Jackson once it was broken up, but he was held back by teammates while having more to say to Jackson. Check out the full exchange below.

Alaric Jackson threw a punch at Bradley Chubb after Bills-Rams. pic.twitter.com/diJunklKBe — ESPN (@espn) October 13, 2026

Not a good look for Jackson, who is likely going to face a fine and a suspension from the NFL for his actions. We would expect the decision to come down in the next day or so.

We saw tempers flaring throughout the contest, as players on both teams got into some scuffles, but nothing escalated to anything close to the level we saw after the game, which amounted to a Monday Night Football classic.

Snoozefest turns into MNF classic

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) speaks to the media after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There wasn't much excitement over three quarters, with Buffalo staking itself to a 19-14 lead going into the fourth.

However, the fireworks came from there, with the Rams and Bills exchanging touchdown drives throughout the final frame, which pushed the game to overtime.

Then, there was a wild sequence of events.

The Bills drove 51 yards to the Rams' 22-yard line before James Cook coughed up the football. The Rams then managed to drive 50 yards before Harrison Mevis' 48-yard field goal was blocked, with Greg Rousseau coming up with the rejection.

From there, the Bills drove 35 yards and Tyler Bass booted the game-winning field goal from 45 yards out to secure the 37-34 victory for Buffalo.

With the victory, the Bills are now sitting at 4-1 and keep the razor-thin distance between themselves and the New England Patriots, who moved to 3-2 after their Week 5 win, in the AFC East.

Meanwhile, the preseason Super Bowl champion Rams are now a disappointing 2-3 and in third place on the NFC West behind both the 5-0 San Francisco 49ers and 3-2 Seattle Seahawks.

The Bills will meet with the Las Vegas Raiders on a short week in Week 6 and the Rams draw the Arizona Cardinals, and will likely square off with their division rival without their left tackle.

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