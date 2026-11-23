On Sunday, Buffalo Bills’ veteran running back James Cook joined some elite company, both within Western New York football lore and the NFL as a whole.

For starters, the 28-year-old broke the 1,000-yard threshold on the ground for the fourth time in his five-year professional career during Buffalo’s 26-9 divisional victory over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

And, for the first time in his career, the defending NFL rushing champion also reached the much-desired mark in just 10 games, which places Cook beside Hall-of-Famer O.J. Simpson (1973 & 1975) as the only Bills’ running back to ever do so in that span of time during any given season.

Nov. 22, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook III (4) runs with the ball as Miami Dolphins' cornerback Chris Johnson (3) defends him during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Georgia product crossed the goal line for his ninth consecutive rushing touchdown of the season, which is the first time anyone in Buffalo’s backfield has ever achieved that feat.

Needless to say, it was quite the afternoon for Cook in terms of those accolades . . . but it didn’t stop there.

Cook places his name solely in the NFL’s history book

James Cook III has now rushed for 75+ yards and a TD in 9 consecutive games, surpassing LaDainian Tomlinson (8 games in 2006) and John Riggins (8 games in 1983) for the longest single season streak in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/U4P8DTKExs — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 22, 2026

Following his 22-carry, 89-yard performance against Miami on Sunday afternoon—which included his previously mentioned trip to the end zone—Buffalo’s bell-cow runner put his name in the history books for the entire National Football League as he became the first player to ever have at least 75 rushing yards and one touchdown in nine consecutive games.

The two players he passed?

Well, they’re both Hall-of-Famers: former Washington Redskins’ standout John Riggins (1976-1985), who also played for the New York Jets in his career (1971-1975), and former San Diego Chargers’ legend LaDainian Tomlinson (2001-2009), who ironically was also a former Jet for two seasons in 2010 and 2011 before retiring.

Nov. 22, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keeping that in mind, it appears that Buffalo’s former second-rounder might eventually be fitted for a gold jacket and have a spot saved in Canton, Ohio, for himself if he keeps on his current statistical pace, especially considering he already earned the league’s rushing crown in 2025 after a season in which he tallied career-highs in total carries (309) and rushing yards (1,621), while also finishing with the second-highest rushing touchdown total of his career (12) after putting up an incredible mark of 16 in 2024.

Can James Cook keep up pace into December and January?

Nov. 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills' running back James Cook III (4) celebrates with Bills' head coach Joe Brady during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills ON SI covered this offseason how Cook planned to follow-up his incredible campaign last fall and winter, and so far he’s made good on all of his summer promises. Currently, he’s just 38 yards shy of the most rushing yards in the league entering Week 12, and he’s also on track to surpass his previous career-high in touchdowns, as well.

Buffalo is going to need Cook down the stretch, particularly when the playoffs roll around in January, so it’ll be interesting to see how first-year head coach Joe Brady manages his top back’s workload moving forward.

The team’s toughest slate of games yet this season begins Thursday night with a Thanksgiving primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Orchard Park . . . and Cook will likely look to feast all game long.

Stay tuned, Bills Mafia.