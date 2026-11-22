It's been the case for the past few years, and it hasn't changed.

The Buffalo Bills are a draw for the NFL's broadcast and streaming partners.

"Are the Bills going to be one of the teams that are at or near the max in terms of prime time games and national television appearances? Yeah, as long as that guy [Josh Allen] is your quarterback. Yeah," said NFL VP for broadcast planning Mike North this past April on the It's Always Gameday In Buffalo podcast.

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is interviewed after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a result, the Bills received the maximum number of primetime exposures this season, including standalone windows on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Buffalo (8-1) will host the Miami Dolphins (1-8) for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday in Week 11, but that'll be the last of that time slot that the team sees for at least one full month.

After the November 22 home matchup against Miami, the Bills' next five games will all happen after the sun sets.

Bills' upcoming standalone exposures

On November 26, Buffalo welcomes the Kansas City Chiefs for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff on NBC that caps the NFL's Thanksgiving triple header.

The Week 13 road game against the New England Patriots will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET in the featured December 6 window on CBS. The Bills could potentially clinch the AFC East title that day.

In Week 14, Buffalo visits the Green Bay Packers for Sunday Night Football on December 13. It'll be an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff on NBC.

The Bills will host the Chicago Bears for a Saturday night special in Week 15. The December 19 matchup will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

On Christmas, Buffalo returns to the site of their 2025 divisional round playoff loss. It's a Netflix special against the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET on December 25.

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks both go up for the ball during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Big Bills' primetime numbers in Weeks 2, 5, 9

The Bills kicked off Prime Video's Thursday Night Football package in grand fashion in Week 2. With Buffalo taming the Detroit Lions, 41-31, the inaugural game at Highmark Stadium pulled in a massive rating for a streaming service.

Approximately 18.6 million viewers watched the Bills win on September 17, representing a 20 percent increase over Prime's 2025 weekly average.

In Week 5, where no game broke the 20 million barrier this year, Buffalo pulled in 19.8 million viewers for its 37-34 overtime road win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (16) celebrates with teammates after kicking a game winning field goal during overtime against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Visiting the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9, the Bills attracted a record number of viewers for ESPN's Monday Night Football franchise.

Per ESPN PR, the Bills' 23-6 victory over the Vikings totaled 21.7 million viewers across all platforms. That's the highest Week 9 viewership for Monday Night Football since ESPN acquired the rights in 2006.

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