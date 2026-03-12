Why Bills Shouldn't Fear Edge Rusher Bradley Chubb's Big Red Flag
In this story:
The Buffalo Bills signed two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Bradley Chubb to a three-year, $43.5 million contract on Wednesday to add some juice to new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's unit.
Chubb, who was selected two picks before quarterback Josh Allen in the 2018 NFL Draft, has 48.0 career sacks, the third-most among players from that draft class. However, he also brings one major concern to Buffalo.
Even then, Buffalo shouldn't fret about that issue given Chubb's track record of responding well after major injuries.
The main concern with Chubb
Chubb's long injury history dates back to his time with the Denver Broncos. After recording a career-high 12 sacks in his rookie season, he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in his second season, which forced him to miss the final 12 games.
In 2021, Chubb dealt with injuries in both ankles, and one of them led to a stint on injured reserve. Those setbacks significantly hampered his production, as he failed to record a single sack all season long.
The injuries continued after he was traded to the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 season, the same year he earned another Pro Bowl nod. In 2023, he suffered a torn ACL, MCL, meniscus and patellar tendon in his right knee on New Year's Eve.
The severe injury led him to miss the Dolphins' final three games, including their wild-card loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as all of 2024.
Still, there are reasons to be optimistic about Chubb's ability to bounce back from injuries, given how he's responded to major wounds in the past.
Why Chubb's injuries may not be as concerning
Players often see a big dip in production the year after suffering a major injury like a torn ACL, but that hasn't been the case for Chubb.
In 2020, Chubb notched 7.5 sacks en route to his first Pro Bowl following his first ACL tear, but the season following his second one was arguably more impressive.
Even though Chubb wasn't named a Pro Bowler in 2025, he tallied 8.5 sacks despite not playing at all the year prior and playing without fellow edge rusher Jaelan Phillips for part of the season after Phillips was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles around the trade deadline.
Chubb carries a significant injury risk into his first season with Buffalo, but his track record of rebounding from major setbacks should ease concerns among the Bills' front office and fans as the new league year begins.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.Follow Kleiner2003