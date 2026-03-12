Why Bills Shouldn't Fear Edge Rusher Bradley Chubb's Big Red Flag

The Buffalo Bills signed two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Bradley Chubb to a three-year, $43.5 million contract on Wednesday to add some juice to new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's unit.

Chubb, who was selected two picks before quarterback Josh Allen in the 2018 NFL Draft, has 48.0 career sacks, the third-most among players from that draft class. However, he also brings one major concern to Buffalo.

Even then, Buffalo shouldn't fret about that issue given Chubb's track record of responding well after major injuries.

The main concern with Chubb

There may be a few things missing for Bradley Chubb from his Broncos days, but here’s a general overview of his injury history.



Add in a shoulder and foot injury this year, missed 0 games.



Chubb's long injury history dates back to his time with the Denver Broncos. After recording a career-high 12 sacks in his rookie season, he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in his second season, which forced him to miss the final 12 games.

In 2021, Chubb dealt with injuries in both ankles, and one of them led to a stint on injured reserve. Those setbacks significantly hampered his production, as he failed to record a single sack all season long.

The injuries continued after he was traded to the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 season, the same year he earned another Pro Bowl nod. In 2023, he suffered a torn ACL, MCL, meniscus and patellar tendon in his right knee on New Year's Eve.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles against Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

The severe injury led him to miss the Dolphins' final three games, including their wild-card loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as all of 2024.

Still, there are reasons to be optimistic about Chubb's ability to bounce back from injuries, given how he's responded to major wounds in the past.

Why Chubb's injuries may not be as concerning

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) tackles Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) in the second quarter during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Players often see a big dip in production the year after suffering a major injury like a torn ACL, but that hasn't been the case for Chubb.

In 2020, Chubb notched 7.5 sacks en route to his first Pro Bowl following his first ACL tear, but the season following his second one was arguably more impressive.

Even though Chubb wasn't named a Pro Bowler in 2025, he tallied 8.5 sacks despite not playing at all the year prior and playing without fellow edge rusher Jaelan Phillips for part of the season after Phillips was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles around the trade deadline.

Chubb carries a significant injury risk into his first season with Buffalo, but his track record of rebounding from major setbacks should ease concerns among the Bills' front office and fans as the new league year begins.