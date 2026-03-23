Bills Bet on Upside Over Production at EDGE in Todd McShay Mock Draft

The Buffalo Bills have already made a few big moves this offseason as general manager Brandon Beane attempted to fill their biggest weaknesses.

First, the focus was at wide receiver, where they made a trade with the Chicago Bears for DJ Moore. After that, they addressed their depth on the edge by signing free agent pass rusher Bradley Chubb.

While those moves helped, Buffalo still has needs at linebacker, cornerback, and guard. They could also still add more help at receiver and on the EDGE, even with those additions.

That’s why wide receiver and EDGE remain the top choices for Buffalo in mock drafts, including in the latest from Todd McShay who has them taking a pass rusher. While the position is familiar, the draft guru has the Bills going for a surprise player with Buffalo selecting Missouri’s Zion Young at No. 26.

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Round 1, Pick 26: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young looks on before a play against the Virginia Cavaliers. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

This wouldn’t be a popular selection, especially given the limitations McShay mentions. As he states, Young doesn’t have ideal bend, flexibility, or production. That said, he believes Young is a developing player with the traits to be a weapon.

”Young may lack ideal bend and flexibility, and his sack production hasn’t yet matched what NFL teams typically look for, but his traits, flashes of ability, and developmental upside stand out. He’s a big, long, and powerful edge defender who plays with strength and physicality. Young also brings a high-energy presence and clear love for the game. He chose to play in Missouri’s bowl game while many top prospects opted out, then followed it up with a strong week at the Senior Bowl,” McShay wrote.

“Bradley Chubb is a solid addition, but durability has been an issue, and he turns 30 this summer. Building a three-man rotation with Chubb, Greg Rousseau, and Young becomes especially important in a division featuring Drake Maye and in a conference loaded with quarterbacks.”

During his final season with the Tigers, Young had 42 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. He also recorded two forced fumbles in what was easily the best season of his collegiate career.

In Buffalo, he would be able to work into the lineup slowly thanks to the presence of Greg Rousseau and Chubb, and might be able to develop into a starter down the road.

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