Realistic Stat Projection for Bills Rookie OLB T.J. Parker

The Buffalo Bills just wrapped up their rookie minicamp and while workouts in shorts don't give us a ton of information, it's still exciting to see the new class of players on the field for the first time with their new team.

For the players, it's their chance to be introduced to the NFL. That's something that wasn't lost on Buffalo's first pick in the 2026 NFL draft, T.J. Parker.

The Clemson product was excited to get on the field with his new team, saying he was ready to represent something bigger than himself.

"When I put that helmet on in the locker room, I was in there getting in my stance before we even walked out here," Parker said following his first practice. "My mentality is I'm trying to treat it like a game. When you get game reps at practice, the game becomes easy. It was just amazing to put on the helmet and represent something bigger than me."

With his first minicamp in the books, Parker will now focus on learning the playbook and figuring out his role in Jim Leonhard's defense. He isn't expected to be a game-changer as a rookie, but he will get a chance to make an impact as a key member of their outside linebacker rotation.

Stat projection for Buffalo Bills second-round pick T.J. Parker

Clemson defensive lineman TJ Parker speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Parker is landing in an ideal situation with the Bills. The presence of Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb as their starters on the edge means there won't be a ton of pressure on the rookie. He will still be given plenty of snaps as the top reserve.

This past season, Buffalo saw Rousseau take 64% of the defensive snaps on the edge with Joey Bosa next with 57% of the snaps They rotated A.J. Epenesa in for 45% of their defensive snaps, which was the third most. While the defensive staff is different, it wouldn't be unrealistic to see a similar share this season, especially considering Chubb's injury history.

With Parker getting an estimated 40-45% of the snaps as a rookie, here's a potential stat line fans could expect to see.

Stat projection for Parker:

35 tackles

7 tackles for loss

4.5 sacks

1 forced fumble

T.J. Parker stat projection compared to Greg Rousseau's rookie season

Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau looks on after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

These numbers would be similar to what Rousseau gave them as a rookie in 2021. Rousseau, who was the 30th overall pick that season, had 50 tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble as a rookie.

Rousseau is often overly-criticized, but he's a steady starter who has developed into Buffalo's most reliable EDGE. If Parker can grow into a similarly productive defender, Buffalo could have a long-term edge-rushing duo capable of anchoring the defense.