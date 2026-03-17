Bills Bradley Chubb Addition Named NFL’s Most Head-Scratching Move

The Buffalo Bills needed help on the edge, and found that by signing former Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Bradley Chubb.

The fifth overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Chubb has 303 tackles and 48 sacks in seven seasons. He’s also been dealing with injuries throughout his career, including a torn ACL that cost him his entire 2024 campaign.

Still, Chubb is seen as an ideal fit in Jim Leonhard’s defense and he agreed to a fair deal at $43.5 million over three years.

That said, his injury history and age has led to criticism from Field Yates, who calls Chubb’s signing the "most head-scratching move" of the offseason.

"The Bills signing edge rusher Bradley Chubb. Buffalo had a significant need to upgrade at edge rusher, and Chubb helps that cause. But the amount was surprising; Chubb's deal includes $29 million guaranteed over three years,” Yates wrote.

“He is a solid player who piled up 8.5 sacks last season, but that's a steep figure for a soon-to-be 30-year-old rusher. I thought his market would be lighter than that, but Buffalo acted fast with many of the coveted pass rushers unavailable."

Buffalo Bills know pass-rushing comes at a premium price

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb reacts after a play against the Washington Commanders. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Yates doesn’t seem bothered by the total deal, but the guaranteed money seems to be a hang-up for him. He also says he felt Chubb’s market value would be lower.

Buffalo’s front office understands that’s not the case, however. Pass rushers get paid at a premium, especially when they hit free agency. For proof of this, look at Boye Mafe.

While he’s a promising player, Mafe had just two sacks in 2025 and six in 2024. Even without elite numbers, he landed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. His guaranteed money is lower at $19 million, but it’s hard to argue he would make a greater impact than Chubb.

As for his age, the Bills have plenty of young talent. What they need now is veteran players who can round out the roster and help them get to the Super Bowl.

With their quarterback, Josh Allen, turning 30 this season, finding those players who can make an impact quickly is far more important. Chubb does come with risk due to his injury history but if he stays on the field, his contract will seem like a bargain.

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