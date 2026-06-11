Bills CB Dorian Strong Out for Season and One Obvious Move Should Come Next

The Buffalo Bills made a series of roster moves just after they wrapped up mandatory minicamp, among them, waiving second-year cornerback Dorian Strong with an injury designation.

Strong was lost for the season when he was placed on Injured Reserve on Oct. 4 after playing in just four games during his rookie year and since underwent surgery to repair a neck injury in early February.

Initially, it was unclear if Strong would be able to return to action during the 2026 campaign, but according to the Buffalo News’ Lance Lysowski, Strong has learned that his ailment will keep him off the field for at least this season. The plan is for the Bills to retain him on IR unless he is claimed, per Lysowski.

The Bills 2025 sixth-round pick, selected at No. 177 overall, enjoyed a fast start to his career, when he was thrust into a starting role in his first game as a pro after veteran Tre’Davious White and fellow rookie Maxwell Hairston were lost due to preseason groin and knee injuries, respectively. According to Pro Football Reference, Strong was targeted six times in coverage and allowed four receptions for 61 yards in 2025.

With the latest news regarding Strong’s injury, Buffalo’s depth at cornerback is dwindling and there's one obvious move the team should make to help solve their woes at the position.

Door is open for Bills to sign Tre'Davious White

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'davious White (27) celebrates the game-deciding interception during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Strong’s unfortunate release, the door should swing open for the team to re-sign veteran Tre’Davious White in an effort to round out the team’s cornerback room.

Buffalo drafted two players at this position in the 2026 NFL Draft, Davison Igbinosun in the second round with the 62nd overall pick and Toriano Pride Jr. in the seventh round at pick No. 220. Still, the Bills could use another player to slot in behind Igbinosun and Hairston, as the two are set to compete for a starting job in training camp.

White, who remains a free agent, would add the depth that Strong may have provided had he not received such bad news regarding his injury. The Bills brought White back last offseason and he wound up starting 16 games for the team that drafted him way back in 2017. He led all Buffalo coverage men with 10 passes defensed and also recorded an interception during a season in which he turned 31 years old.

Additional moves were made

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Along with waiving Strong, the Bills also waived/injured undrafted rookie running back Desmond Reid and also waived wide receiver Gabriel Benyard. Buffalo signed two wide receivers: Deven Thompkins and Max Tomczak.

Thompkins impressed reporters with a touchdown reception from Bills third-string quarterback Shane Buechele during Wednesday’s minicamp practice. According to WGR 550 AM’s Sal Capaccio, Thompkins, who was trying out for the team, “got loose deep” and extended to make a highlight catch.

Thompkins is a four-year NFL veteran, spending time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons.