Bills Try Out Two Players at Mandatory Minicamp, Including Former Falcons WR

Amid a flurry of news stemming from the Buffalo Bills first day of mandatory minicamp were two player tryouts, which included a former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver.

The Bills welcomed fifth-year WR Deven Thompkins and rookie offensive lineman Derek Simmons to minicamp on Tuesday, according a report from WGR 550 AM’s Sal Capaccio.

Thompkins is a former undrafted free agent who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. The 26-year-old also spent time with the Carolina Panthers during his career, which landed him most recently in Atlanta with the Falcons.

Simmons is an undrafted free agent who spent his final collegiate season with the Oklahoma Sooners after beginning his career with Western Carolina (2022-24) and Abilene Christian (2021).

Thompkins is a veteran wide receiver

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13) on a run play during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

While he hasn’t played a significant role for any of his three teams at the professional level, Thompkins has spent ample time on the field over the course of his career. Through his four years in the NFL, he has played 36 games, including two starts, recording 29 receptions for 162 yards and one touchdown.

Measuring 5-foot-8, 155 pounds, Thompkins is nothing more than a gadget player offensively. Along with his work as a receiver, he has recorded 13 rushing attempts for 94 yards throughout his career.

He also has experience as a kick and punt returner, recording 42 punt returns and 45 kick returns. He has averaged 8.8 yards per punt return across his four years, while his kick return average is 22.3 yards per return.

Thompkins ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at his pro day in 2022. His most likely path to a roster spot is as a special teams player, as Buffalo has already made a few key additions to its wide receiver room this offseason, including adding free-agent DJ Moore and drafting rookie Skyler Bell in the fourth round at 125 overall.

Simmons adds depth in the trenches

Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Derek Simmons (66) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Waiting until his final collegiate season to play at a major program, Simmons started eight games for the Sooners in 2025. Pro Football Focus gave him a pass-block grade of 69.8 and a run-block grade of 62.9, while his overall offense grade was 66.2.

According to PFF, Simmons allowed three sacks and 16 quarterback pressures on 312 pressure snaps in 2025. That equated to 97.0 pass blocking efficiency, while he was only called for three penalties all of last year and a total of just 12 for his four-year career at the college level.

Along with his 554 snaps at right tackle last season, 6-foot-5, 317-pounder has also lined up as a left tackle and right guard previously during his time in college. He was also used minimally as an in-line tight end.

The Bills are looking for tackle depth this offseason after losing former swing tackle Ryan Van Demark, who signed an offer sheet worth $4.2 million with the Minnesota Vikings after entering the offseason as a restricted free agent. It's a longshot, but maybe Simmons can work his way into the conversation as a potential Van Demark replacement.