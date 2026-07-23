Bills' Cole Bishop Shares Telling Injury Update Before Training Camp

Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop’s offseason did not go swimmingly.

The third-year pro sustained an injury that left him sidelined throughout the Bills’ offseason workout program, creating questions around his status for training camp. But while speaking recently, Bishop provided a positive update as the team gets set to host its first practice at St. John Fisher University on July 29.

Bishop previously mentioned June 10 that he “got some stuff cleaned up” in his knee, but added that he should be ready for training camp. And his most recent comments seem to confirm that the team’s top defender in the back end will be on the field in Rochester next week.

“Feeling good,” said Bishop on the Centered on Buffalo podcast. “Been a good -- in a good spot. Missed some time during OTAs, but been feeling like I’m in a good spot going into camp.”

Asked if he has taken part in any different training methods while preparing for this season that may have led to the injury, Bishop said he has kept everything relatively the same.

“I wouldn’t say anything drastically different,” he said. “I mean, I’ve been trusting [strength and conditioning coach Will Greenberg] and the strength staff, just kind of doing a lot of their workouts and everything.”

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) can only watch as Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) intercepts the ball on the last play of the game in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bishop added that he has spent most of his time this offseason around the team facility.

“I’m in Buffalo for the most part,” he said. “So been training with them and uh just kind of going from there.”

That’s good news for Bills fans, who were quite concerned with their breakout safety potentially having to miss time in camp as he has the previous two seasons of his career, including a shoulder ailment in Year 1 and a quad injury in 2025. There are signs that point toward Bishop being a bit injury prone early in his career, but that hasn’t stopped him from playing in 33 of a possible 34 regular season games over his first two years in the NFL.

Bishop had a massive 2025 season for the Bills

Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) after the game against the New York Jets. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bishop’s performance last season helped lead the Bills’ defense, as he finished with the team lead in tackles [85] and interceptions [3], while his nine passes defensed were second to Tre’Davious White’s 10. His Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 73.7 was the 16th-best among players graded at his position in 2025.

Changes are coming to the Bills’ safety group, with C.J. Gardner-Johnson set to take over for veteran Jordan Poyer alongside Bishop in Buffalo’s secondary. If Buffalo hopes to have another strong season defending against opposing passing attacks, they need Bishop at full strength and performing to the level he did a season ago while helping Gardner-Johnson fit into his role in first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s new defensive scheme.

It’s a great sign that he feels he’s “in a good spot” entering camp.