Bills Connected to Red-Hot Texas CB Malik Muhammad Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Amid NFL free agency, the Buffalo Bills have continued to keep an eye on the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Bills have been linked to several prospects over the past several months on either side of the ball as the team hopes to fill holes scattered up and down its roster. One of the players that the Bills have met with most recently is Texas defensive back Malik Muhammad, who revealed the sit-down between the two sides.

Hot commodity

Texas defensive back Malik Muhammad (DB23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During a recent discussion with Justin Melo of NFL Draft OnSI, Muhammad listed the Bills among the many teams he has met with thus far.

“I had a formal interview at the NFL Combine with the Atlanta Falcons,” he said. “I have a two-day visit with the Dallas Cowboys coming up. I’ve already met with the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers [virtually]. I’m actually scheduled to meet with the Panthers a second time.

“I met with the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills. Those are off the top of my head.”

Muhammad spent three seasons at Texas, appearing in 41 games while recording 97 tackles, three interceptions and 16 passes defensed. The 6-foot, 180-pound DB finished the 2025 campaign with career highs in interceptions (2), tackles for loss (2.5) and sacks (1). The 21-year-old allowed a passer rating of 57.8 when targeted in coverage during the ’25 season, the best mark of his collegiate career, according to Pro Football Focus.

‘I'm an outside cornerback’

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) celebrates after an interception during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While Muhammad possesses positional versatility in the secondary, he believes he is best suited in a specific role.

“I’m an outside cornerback,” he said. “There’s no doubt about that. Teams see that I can play every position in thedefensive backfield, though. I can play corner, nickel, and sometimes I can even play the deep side of the field as a safety.”

That would fit what the Bills are looking for, as new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has previously expressed his desire to bring in “positionless” players to fit his new scheme, which will see Buffalo transition to an odd-man front.

The Bills have lost a few key players from their secondary this offseason, including longtime NCB Taron Johnson and veteran boundary CB Dane Jackson. Buffalo brought in Dee Alford to fill Johnson’s role, but it will need to add another piece or two to provide adequate depth on the outside.

Muhammad, who ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the combine, causing his draft stock to rise, would fill in well in that regard.