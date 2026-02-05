Buffalo Bills' Jim Leonhard has big ideas for improving pass rush

One of the most significant factors that led the Buffalo Bills to hire Jim Leonhard as their next defensive coordinator was the expected impact he is to have on the team’s pass rush.

Leonhard’s former team, the Denver Broncos, for which he served as defensive passing game coordinator and assistant head coach, finished the 2025 regular season with an NFL-high 68. That was 11 more than the next-closest team.

The Bills are hoping Leonhard can bring some of that pass-rushing success to his new job in Buffalo, where the team has struggled to pressure opposing quarterbacks adequately the past few seasons.

What he’s looking for

At his introductory press conference on Thursday, Leonhard laid out his ideas for the pass rush.

“We’re going to be aggressive, we’re not going to be reckless,” said the Bills’ DC. “There is a right and a wrong way, in my opinion, on how to attack quarterbacks in the NFL.”

He went on to explain further.

“You have to play to the strengths of your players,” said Leonhard. “You have to affect the quarterback. You have to try to change the comfort level of that quarterback. You've got to be able to speed him up, you’ve got to be able to slow him down.”

Past performance

The Bills struggled to do that this past season, particularly in key moments throughout the year. Buffalo managed just one sack in their two playoff games and only sacked the QB three times in their last four games.

Edge rusher Greg Rousseau led the team with seven sacks, EDGE Joey Bosa finished with five and next up was linebacker Matt Milano with 3.5. It was an abysmal season for the Bills’ pressure unit, which is expected to be much improved under Loenhard.

“Once you get into that element of the game where you're trying to attack the quarterback specifically, there’s a lot of different ways to get it done,” added Leonhard. “We are going to piece something together that we feel like is going to be right for this group.”

The Bills brought in several new additions this past offseason, personnel-wise, hoping to boost the team's ability to rush the passer, to no avail. Now, with Leonhard in the mix, the belief is that young players such as T.J. Sanders and Deone Walker will be better suited to take the next step.

If that turns out to be the case, and Ed Oliver and Michael Hoecht can return to full health, Leonhard will have some pieces to work with in his first year as the Bills' defensive coordinator.

