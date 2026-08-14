Bills Defensive Lineman's Strong Camp Takes Sudden Turn With Suspension

The Buffalo Bills received some bad news on Friday when ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis would be suspended for the first three games of the season. According to Schefter, Mathis violated the league's substances of abuse policy.

It's a frustrating turn of events for Mathis, who has been climbing the depth chart during training camp. Originally selected by the Washington Commanders in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, Mathis signed with Buffalo during the 2025 season. He was re-signed this offseason but would need to earn his place on the 53-man roster.

The 6-foot-4, 312-pound Mathis appears to be a far better fit in the Bills' current system under Jim Leonhard. He has been a force against the run, which remains the biggest area of concern for this defense.

Phidarian Mathis earned praise from Jim Leonhard

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leading up to their first preseason game, Mathis had caught the eye of Leonhard, who praised his athleticism and power.

“I'm impressed with his athleticism for that size. He's big, he's powerful but he's a really good athlete. He's got good feet, great practice habits, he runs to the football consistently day in and day out. Not all big guys do,” Leonhard said via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

During his suspension, Mathis will be allowed to play in the preseason, which could still help him secure his place with the team. Once the regular season begins, he won't be eligible to return until Sep. 28.

Bills lost two defenders to suspension in 2025

Bills linebacker Michael Hoecht waves to fans as he heads to the field during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For fans, this might feel all too familiar. Just last year, the Bills had two defenders hit with suspensions. Free agency additions Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi were both suspended for six games after violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Ogunjobi played in 10 games after serving his suspension and had 19 tackles. He's still a free agent entering the 2026 season.

Hoecht played in two games and had five tackles and two sacks. He suffered a torn Achilles during their Week 9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Hoecht was a surprise contributor during OTAs and minicamps as he rehabbed from his injury much quicker than expected. Going into the new year, he's expected to be a key piece of their defensive puzzle.

The question now is whether they believe Mathis is still a part of the picture, or if this suspension will derail his attempt to make the team.