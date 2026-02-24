Bills Re-Sign Ex-Commanders' Top 50 Pick Who Resurrected Career on Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills took a flier on a former Washington Commanders' second-round draft pick last September, and they apparently liked what they saw throughout the 2025 season.

The Bills re-signed defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis on Monday, two weeks prior to the start of free agency. They also officially announced offensive lineman Alec Anderson's new deal with general manager Brandon Beane slated to speak publicly on Tuesday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

After joining Buffalo in a practice squad capacity one week into the regular season, Mathis proceeded to make seven appearances, including the wild-card playoff victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bills signed him to the active 53-man roster following their Week 9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mathis totaled 13 tackles over 120 regular season snaps for the Bills in 2025.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (72) reacts after a play during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Prior NFL stops

Mathis, who turns 28 years old on April 26, began his NFL career as the No. 47 overall draft pick by the Washington Commanders in 2022. Injuries, however, marred his tenure.

He suffered a torn meniscus in the season opener as a rookie, missing the ensuing 16 weeks. In 2023, a summertime calf injury cost Mathis the first seven games of the season.

The Commanders waived their former second-round pick late during the 2024 season, and the New York Jets claimed him two days later. The Jets released Mathis this past August, allowing the Bills to scoop him up. Mathis never played in a regular season game for the Jets. He made 23 appearances over three seasons with Washington.

Aug 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) passes the ball while being pressured by New York Jets defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (98) during the first half at MetLife Stadium.

What Mathis offers

While lining up primarily as a 1 technique for the Bills in 2025, the versatile defensive tackle retains his value in the 3-4 scheme that new coordinator Jim Leonhard is expected to implement.

Size is an asset for the 6-foot-4 Mathis, who was an All-Southeastern Conference performer while competing collegiately for Alabama.

The big body will presumably compete for snaps at nose tackle. The Bills are likely to experience some turnover at the position with Larry Ogunjobi's contract expiring and veteran Jordan Phillips likely headed for retirement.